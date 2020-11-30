Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a light pole at the Monroeville Mall.
Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 said just after 7 a.m. on Monday, officials responded to the mall for the crash. Officials say no passengers were on the bus and the driver was freed and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
A Port Authority spokesperson said the crash is under investigation.
