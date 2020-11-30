CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
No update was provided on the condition of the driver.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a light pole at the Monroeville Mall.

(Photo Credit: Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1)

Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 said just after 7 a.m. on Monday, officials responded to the mall for the crash. Officials say no passengers were on the bus and the driver was freed and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

A Port Authority spokesperson said the crash is under investigation.

