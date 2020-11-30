PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The nation’s Secretary of Health and Human Services says people could be getting coronavirus vaccines before Christmas.

With hospitalizations hitting an all-time high nationwide, there’s a fight to receive the vaccination first.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to firefighters and paramedics as well as the staff and residents in nursing homes who say if we’re trying to get the pandemic under control, we should prioritize them first for the vaccine.

The race for a vaccine could cross the finish line before Christmas with Moderna announcing Monday it will now seek emergency use authorization from the FDA.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s coronavirus distribution plan, there will be three phases of distribution and administration. The first to get it will be the “critical population” — people like healthcare workers, non-healthcare essential workers, those 65 years and older and residents in congregate care settings.

Once there’s a large number of doses available, critical populations not yet vaccinated and the general population will get vaccinated. Once there’s a sufficient supply of doses, the entire population will get vaccinated.

“We think and believe strongly that firefighters and paramedics should have the same priority access, that-top tier access to the COVID vaccine, once it comes out,” said Douglas Stern with the International Association of Fire Fighters, vouching for firefighters and paramedics.

“We’re protecting people from the medical aspect but we’re doing it in an uncontrolled environment, often times in people’s homes where if somebody has COVID, they’ve been at home for a while, the virus is on every surface.”

The International Association of Fire Fighters wrote a letter to governors across the nation asking for priority access. COVID-19 killed 20 members of the IAFF over the past 8 months.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had almost 17,000 firefighters who have been quarantined or isolated due to exposure from COVID and almost 4,000 who have tested positive to the virus,” he said.

At our local nursing homes, it’s a daily fight to lock out the virus. The Haven at North Hills reports no current cases. Still, the facility is among the first to enroll in the CDC’s National COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

“I was very excited; my wife was very excited when we heard that the Haven at North Hills was in the first group of people that would be able to get the vaccine,” said Haven at North Hills family member Dr. Rob Potter.

Dr. Potter says his mother-in-law is 101 years old, an age that he says earns her priority access.

“They are people that are very susceptible, the elderly population with underlying medical problems, so it’s great that they are on the top of the list,” he said.

The CDC will partner with CVS and Walgreens to provide free on-site vaccination clinics as soon as the vaccine can ship out.

“So once we get the green light, they will give the Haven at North Hills a call, they will schedule the time to arrive, they will come out for the dose and we’ll be on our way to welcoming families and have a big reunion,” said Haven at North Hills Executive Director Jennifer Gross.

The Health and Human Services Secretary Monday said the FDA will look at Pfizer’s vaccine on Dec. 10. It could receive approval within days of that meeting.

Moderna’s hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17. Meaning, if the FDA deems these vaccines safe, we could receive a vaccine for Christmas.