CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Guard Kevin Dotson and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs are off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated two players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Guard Kevin Dotson and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs were previously placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14 and Nov. 27 respectively, the Steelers say.

The team has also signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad and elevated safety Antoine Broos Jr. to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

It comes ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Ravens, which Adam Schefter reports is more and more likely to be postponed. The NFL is still waiting on results from Monday’s round of COVID tests, Schefter reports, citing sources.

Whether the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh reportedly hinges on these test results.

Meanwhile, the Ravens say they’ve placed four more players on their reserve/COVID-19 list and took four more off.

The Ravens say this now means they have 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Comments