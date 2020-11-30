By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated two players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Guard Kevin Dotson and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs were previously placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14 and Nov. 27 respectively, the Steelers say.

We have activated G Kevin Dotson & DT Isaiah Buggs from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad & elevated S Antoine Brooks Jr. to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. @BordasLaw https://t.co/kvkb4J8SCv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2020

The team has also signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad and elevated safety Antoine Broos Jr. to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

It comes ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Ravens, which Adam Schefter reports is more and more likely to be postponed. The NFL is still waiting on results from Monday’s round of COVID tests, Schefter reports, citing sources.

NFL still is waiting on the results from today’s round of COVID tests, per sources. Ravens cannot go until they are cleared – if they are cleared. There will be uneasy, uncomfortable people if trip goes on, but two organizations and a network awaiting word. https://t.co/ncBTOvFRSw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Whether the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh reportedly hinges on these test results.

Meanwhile, the Ravens say they’ve placed four more players on their reserve/COVID-19 list and took four more off.

The Ravens say this now means they have 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.