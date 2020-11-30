By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in the face on the South Side.
Police found the victim on the 1400 block of East Carson Street on Monday night after responding to a ShotSpotter alert. The victim told police that he was shot on Bingham Street.
#BREAKING: Male shot on South Side. Police found the victim at a newsstand on East Carson St at 14th. Victim was shot in face and transported in critical condition. He told police he was shot on Bingham St. No suspect at this time. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uyeSvJkQij
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) December 1, 2020
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No suspects at this time.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
