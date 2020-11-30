CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
The victim told police he was shot on Bingham Street.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in the face on the South Side.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

Police found the victim on the 1400 block of East Carson Street on Monday night after responding to a ShotSpotter alert. The victim told police that he was shot on Bingham Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No suspects at this time.

