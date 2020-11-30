Comments
Materials Needed For Experiment:
- Markers
- Paper towels
- Plate or bowl big enough for paper towel drawing
- Water
Directions
- Keep the paper towels connected so you can fold them in half like a book.
- Color something fun on one of the sheets of paper towel. It could be a flower, tree or anything you wish to draw.
- Close the other sheet of paper towel over the sheet you just colored on. It will fold close like a book.
- You will be able to see the image you just colored through the blank paper towel on top. Add to your drawing on the blank paper towel.
- Now drop your paper towels, still folded in half, into the water in the plate or bowl.
- Watch the magic happen right before your eyes as the images merge into one!
