Materials Needed For Experiment:

  • Markers
  • Paper towels
  • Plate or bowl big enough for paper towel drawing
  • Water

Directions

  1. Keep the paper towels connected so you can fold them in half like a book.
  2. Color something fun on one of the sheets of paper towel. It could be a flower, tree or anything you wish to draw.
  3. Close the other sheet of paper towel over the sheet you just colored on. It will fold close like a book.
  4. You will be able to see the image you just colored through the blank paper towel on top. Add to your drawing on the blank paper towel.
  5. Now drop your paper towels, still folded in half, into the water in the plate or bowl.
  6. Watch the magic happen right before your eyes as the images merge into one!

