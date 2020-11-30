PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain is coming down this morning and will last through much of the day totaling 3/4″ to 1″ of rainfall.

This will certainly help our drought situation.

Rain switches to a wintry mix tonight then from midnight through tomorrow all to snow.

There’s Winter Weather Advisories for much of the region then a Winter Storm Warning starting at 1:00 a.m. and going through 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday where many will see 2-4″ of snow.

North of I-80 and along the ridges could pick up 4-6″ of snow!

Our highs stay around the freezing mark tomorrow with gusts around 20 mph.

Lake effect snow showers kick in for overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday before clouds decrease, and we see sunshine.

Wednesday through the weekend, temperatures stay around 40 degrees and our next round of rain and snow is possible late Friday through the weekend.

