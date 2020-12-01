CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 600 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Bigelow Boulevard.

Officials say the crash happened Tuesday in front of Frank Curto Park in the Hill District’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood. There are minor injuries and damage to vehicles, officials say.

Bigelow Boulevard is currently closed inbound from Herron Avenue to Seventh Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.

