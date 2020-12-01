By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Bigelow Boulevard.
Officials say the crash happened Tuesday in front of Frank Curto Park in the Hill District’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood. There are minor injuries and damage to vehicles, officials say.
Pittsburgh: Bigelow Blvd @ Herron Avenue in front of Frank Curto Park in the Crawford Roberts section of the City of Pgh – 10 vehicle crash with minor injuries and damage to vehicles. Bigelow Blvd shut down inbound from Herron Avenue to 7th Avenue downtown.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 1, 2020
Bigelow Boulevard is currently closed inbound from Herron Avenue to Seventh Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
