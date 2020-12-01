CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 600 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 603 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 466 are confirmed from 1,614 PCR tests. There are 137 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 5 months to 97 years with a median age of 43 years,” according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 15-30. Six tests are more than a week old.

There have been 2,083 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 462 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 169 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The five new deaths push the county death toll to 514.

The newly-recorded dates of death range from Nov. 18-29. The patients include two people in their 60s, two people in their 70s, and one person in their 90s.

There have been 29,007 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 274,274 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

