Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 2-year-old boy in Baldwin Township was accidentally hanged by a pull cord for a set of blinds.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were called Sunday to the 2000 block of Jameson Drive around 3 p.m. for accidental strangulation. Police say first responders arrived and performed life-saving measures on the boy, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Law enforcement says the investigation revealed that the child was accidentally hanged by a pull cord for a set of blinds near his crib.
Detectives consulted with the district attorney’s office and are awaiting autopsy results, police say.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.