By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 2-year-old boy in Baldwin Township was accidentally hanged by a pull cord for a set of blinds.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were called Sunday to the 2000 block of Jameson Drive around 3 p.m. for accidental strangulation. Police say first responders arrived and performed life-saving measures on the boy, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement says the investigation revealed that the child was accidentally hanged by a pull cord for a set of blinds near his crib.

Detectives consulted with the district attorney’s office and are awaiting autopsy results, police say.

