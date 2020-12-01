CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 600 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
The goal was to fill a present-themed bounce house with as many unwrapped toys as possible.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

Cranberry, Pa. (KDKA) — MSA teamed up with former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch and his foundation to host a holiday toy drive.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The event took place Tuesday at MSA’s corporate center in Cranberry. The goal was to fill a present-themed bounce house with as many unwrapped toys as possible.

“We actually adopt about 150 families throughout the holiday time. So at this point, depending on how many toys we are able to collect, it will determine how many toys per child they are able to receive,” Batch said.

Organizers say they made sure the event was safe and fun, with donors dropping off unwrapped toys from their cars.

