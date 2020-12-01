Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A driver was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash along Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.
Police say that the driver of the vehicle crossed the center line, sideswiped one car and then hit another head-on.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police also say that the driver was likely speeding and lost control on the wet pavement.
One of the other drivers was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
