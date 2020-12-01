CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A driver was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash along Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle crossed the center line, sideswiped one car and then hit another head-on.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police also say that the driver was likely speeding and lost control on the wet pavement.

One of the other drivers was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

