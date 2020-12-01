By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Federal prosecutors have charged Hussey Copper with illegally polluting the Ohio River.
The Leetsdale copper company is facing felony charges under the Clean Water Act.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Hussey Copper discharged oil, copper, and other pollutants into the river and then tried to cover it up with a false report.
Prosecutors say it happened over a five-year period.
“Protecting western Pennsylvania’s precious natural resources is a serious responsibility and a priority of this office,” said U.S. Attorney Brady in a release. “As the filing of this criminal information makes clear, polluting western Pennsylvania’s waterways and lying about it are crimes that will not be tolerated. If you pollute and try to cover it up, you will be investigated and prosecuted.
