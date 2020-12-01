By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania National Guard has moved into a Westmoreland County long-term care facility due to a coronavirus outbreak that has dozens or patients and employees ill.

A group of 10 National Guard members, including medics and registered nurses, are helping out at the Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Unity Township.

They are aiding with day-to-day operations through Wednesday of this week.

In a letter from the facility sent to patients’ families, the staff says they are grateful for the support from the National Guard.

It reads in part, “We are profoundly grateful for the extended offer of support by the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Healthcare Coalition for frontline assistance at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

“While our thoughts, efforts and prayers are focused on our residents and our families, we also want to thank those nurses, doctors, therapists, aids, housekeepers, dietary staff and maintenance teams that are working tirelessly to care for our elders. Their brave professionalism and dedication to the people in our care is a testament to the love and respect we all share for our residents.”

Twin Lakes says they have had 94 patients with COVID-19, as well as dozens of employees.

