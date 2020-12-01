By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,676 new cases of Coronavirus and 180 additional deaths Tuesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 367,140 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20-26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 24-30, is 375,888 with 32,853 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 38,752 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Monday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 4,631 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 970 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 10,563.

There are 2,836,445 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown iss:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 12/1/20 at 12:00 am):

• 5,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 367,140 total cases statewide

• 10,563 deaths statewide

• 2,836,445 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) December 1, 2020

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 35,946 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,752 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 42,698 cases at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 14,655 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

