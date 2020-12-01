By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — This year has been difficult one for many people, and the holidays can bring on even more unwanted stress.

The Wolf Administration says active duty military members, veterans and their loved ones may experience more mental health challenges during the holidays.

This holiday season could be made even worse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is encouraging those who are struggling to reach out for help if you need it.

“If you’re struggling with feelings of loneliness, sadness or stress, be honest about them so you don’t have to go through them alone,” state Department of Human Services Secretary Theresa Miller said. “Being vulnerable may not be easy, but your feelings are very common and normal.”

So what can you do if you are experiencing these feelings?

The state has online resources available for you right now, along with a Veterans Crisis Hotline.

You can reach the Veterans Crisis Line a by dialing 1-800-273-8255 or texting to 838255.

For additional information, visit their website at this link.