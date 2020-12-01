PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Let it snow.
A snowy Tuesday afternoon is on tap for all of Southwestern Pennsylvania as we’re looking at steady snowfall to scattered snow showers continuing up until around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
After that, everything will slowly wind down and only a few Lake Effect snow showers will remain overnight into Wednesday morning.
Look for a few more inches of snow piling up across the region with higher totals in the Laurel Mountains and up along and north of I-80.
These are the additional accumulation totals we can expect today:
The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning remain in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Sun will gradually emerge tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 30s, and we rebound into the 40s for the rest of the week, starting Thursday.
