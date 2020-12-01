PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The definition of the holidays for many is to socialize and shop — the very things health experts are telling us to avoid because of the COVID-19 surge.

Seasonal depression is something that normally sets in due to the letdown after the holiday but perhaps not this year.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker David Morris from New Directions Counseling expects an early onset, “I think now you have the pandemic. And these new restrictions and the cases going up and so you’re, I think you get a little bit of a front end stressor now that you wouldn’t have had in the past.”

Morris says the stay-at-home advisory and our general concern over getting COVID-19 are being felt emotionally, “We have to make a lot of changes to our typical rhythms, but also to some of our traditions and the rhythm and the routine and the tradition, are things that keep us afloat, help us find joy, you know, find that meaning in our everyday lives.” Without that ‘rhythm and routine’ some may find themselves lost.

So how can you tell if your being ‘sad’ over the changes is more than just sadness?

“Well one if you can’t get a good night’s rest, that is an indicator,” says Morris. “Or after a good night’s rest you still have those negative feelings coming on. You might get some physical symptoms, because you might be losing energy or getting aches and pains that you wouldn’t typically get left. And also if you are staring at negative thoughts about other people and about yourself. I think that’s where maybe you’ve tipped the scales, a little bit from just being sad or angry or, you know, frustrated, into more depression.”

Depression can impact everyone around you.

Often it might be easier to see the signs of depression in someone close to you.

Morris says observe them during the daily routine, “Are they enjoying the little things? Even though we’re going through this difficult time. You know there’s a lot of things that are unchanged. You know if there’s a nice snow storm, are you still able to enjoy that little bit. You know, if, can you look out the window and enjoy some of the animals still preparing for winter, you know these little things can you take a joke, you know, can you laugh a little thing, are you still interested in is your partner so interested in their favorite show, can they reminisce, you know, do they still appreciate nostalgia. As you watch them experience that if there, if you feel like it’s muted in some way or dulled off in some way that I think that would be a good time to express concern. ”

Breaking the depression for everyone under the current restrictions takes some creativity. Morris says think outside the box, “I’ve had people in our own neighborhood who rent the projector, they put up a sheet outside, they have a fire or they put heat on. They dress up warm, get into a sleeping bag and they sit and watch a movie outside, you know, with a neighbor friend or something like that, creativity, can’t be understated and put up during this time because you have to find a way to meet those needs but not put yourself or other people at risk.”

And Morris says get the kids away from their electronics. “We know from research that when they come off the screen they’re going to be irritated. So giving them brain breaks giving them time outside. That’s going to be an important way for them to stay balanced and regulated during this time.”

The key is recognizing that getting through this COVID holiday season is going to require creativity and planning before you can get overcome by what has been lost.