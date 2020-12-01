CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roadways could be an issue Tuesday morning for those who have to commute to school or work.

In Washington, snow was starting to stick to grassy areas.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Early Tuesday morning in Butler County, there was a mix of rain and snow for some time overnight, but that transitioned completely to snow around 4:00 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The transition of rain to snow can make it tricky for drivers on the road with icy and slick spots being dangerous.

It’s a challenge for road crews when it rains before it snows, because they can’t pre-treat the roads, as the rain will just wash it away.

Watch as KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports:

 

Drivers should give themselves extra time Tuesday morning, and have their ice scrapers handy as temperatures will be near or below freezing.

Road crews are also geared up and ready for their first big test of the season.

Watch as KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports:

 

PennDOT says they will have 75 trucks ready to hit the road in Allegheny County despite there being less traffic on the roads due to the pandemic.

Steve Shanley, Allegheny County’s Public Works Director says his team has 26 trucks ready to go as well.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing weather story. 

