PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roadways could be an issue Tuesday morning for those who have to commute to school or work.

In Washington, snow was starting to stick to grassy areas.

Early Tuesday morning in Butler County, there was a mix of rain and snow for some time overnight, but that transitioned completely to snow around 4:00 a.m.

The transition of rain to snow can make it tricky for drivers on the road with icy and slick spots being dangerous.

It’s a challenge for road crews when it rains before it snows, because they can’t pre-treat the roads, as the rain will just wash it away.

Drivers should give themselves extra time Tuesday morning, and have their ice scrapers handy as temperatures will be near or below freezing.

Road crews are also geared up and ready for their first big test of the season.

PennDOT says they will have 75 trucks ready to hit the road in Allegheny County despite there being less traffic on the roads due to the pandemic.

Steve Shanley, Allegheny County’s Public Works Director says his team has 26 trucks ready to go as well.

