PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Britain has granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

“It’s an optimistic sign that Britain has taken this step,” says Allegheny Health Network emergency medicine physician Dr. Arvind Venkat.

Britain is the first country to do this. The 800,000 doses will be going to health care workers and nursing home residents immediately.

“It’s going to take time for the supply to meet the demand. So everywhere around the world, they’re making decisions about who to give the vaccine to first,” says Dr. Venkat.

This new type of vaccine delivers genetic instruction manuals for the novel coronavirus’ spike protein to create an immune response in the body.

“The mechanism of this vaccine is different than other vaccines,” Dr. Venkat said.

It also requires ultracold freezers for transport.

“We should have the logistical capability to be able to transport the vaccine to health centers, hospitals, public health clinics,” said Venkat.

The FDA is slated to evaluate the vaccine on Dec. 10.

“We have a process, we have a system that is very rigorous, that’s for all of our safety,” Dr. Venkat says. “So I think it’s a good thing the FDA is looking at this the right way. I also think it’s a good thing that they’re taking action hopefully sooner rather than later and that they are following the data to make this work.”

Experts are moving forward but not rushing without due diligence.