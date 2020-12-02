COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Police early Wednesday had to corral three cows that wandered onto a highway in southern Ohio.
The bovines were spotted around 3 a.m. and officers from Green and Colerain townships had to close the ramp from westbound Interstate 74 to northbound I-275.
“They were sitting in the median eating,” Colerain Township Police Officer Jake McElvogue told WXIX-TV. “Honestly, they probably would have been fine if we had kept going, but the last thing we want someone to do is hit a cow.”
Police believe the cows wandered away from a nearby farm.
The cows were loaded into a trailer and taken to a local couple who can care for them until the owner is located, police said.
