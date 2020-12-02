By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,291 new cases of Coronavirus and 194 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 375,431 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20-26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1, is 371,101 with 46,070 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 52,244 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 4,744 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 967 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 10,757.

There are 2,852,624 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 36,628 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,885 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 43,513 cases at nursing or personal care facilities.

There have been 6,531 total deaths of residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 14,871 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

