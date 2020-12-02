By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh says about 10% of its workforce is currently in quarantine.
The city said in a release Wednesday that numbers are constantly changing, but about 10% of its 3,300-person workforce is quarantining and a small group has tested positive.
The people who are quarantining either have symptoms or were contacts with infected individuals.
“City workers are continuing to deliver services, safely, to residents even during this worsening pandemic. We will continue to review our COVID-19 response efforts as cases are expected to surge this winter,” Mayor William Peduto said in a press release.
The city says when Public Safety workers have been exposed to serious COVID-19 cases, they’re given temporary emergency shelter away from their families and coworkers.
And with the first significant snow of the season Tuesday, the city says there are protocols in place requiring only one driver in each Department of Public Works truck.
All essential employees are required to wear masks, telework is happening where feasible per the governor’s orders and all city facilities are cleaned regularly.
You must log in to post a comment.