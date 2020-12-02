By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) — A Catholic church community in Westmoreland County is on edge and looking for answers after several acts of vandalism.
Father Sam Lamendola of St. Joseph Parish in Derry said there have been five break-ins at the church since Halloween. It began with broken windows, and then someone got into the church.
Someone toppled statues, broke glass, and knocked candles to the ground, Lamendola said. Police are investigating, but so far they have no solid leads.
Father Lamendola said the church feels violated.
“We renounce destruction and violence. And to see the hand of destruction or violence in our church is hard to process,” said Father Lamendola. “At this point, I’m praying for guidance between justice and mercy.”
Father Lamendola said the church is looking at installing surveillance cameras and a security system.
You must log in to post a comment.