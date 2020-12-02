Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Wilkinsburg Police are trading gift cards for guns.
This Saturday at a gun buyback event a the Wilkinsburg Borough Building, residents can trade in their guns for Giant Eagle gift cards and others.
Trading in a handgun will be worth a $50 Giant Eagle gift card and every rifle will be worth a $25 gift card.
Police are also accepting ammunition, knives, and other weapons.
The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Those in attendance must be at least 21-years-old and everyone must wear a mask.
