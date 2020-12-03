By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a record 1,028 new Coronavirus cases Thursday and 20 additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 962 are confirmed from 2,614 PCR tests. There are 66 probable cases.

In today’s report, County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen is calling on the public to take action as the cases continue to rise.

She says, “It pains me to report these numbers. I had hoped we’d never see this level of community spread. This heartbreaking milestone must move our community into action. I implore to you cancel parties, weddings, gatherings, events and stay home whenever possible. My heart goes out to all the families who have lost loved ones throughout this pandemic. We can, and we must do better.”

“New cases range in age from 1 month to 98 years with a median age of 44 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 17 to Dec. 2. Health officials say 11 positive tests are more than a week old.

There have been 2,140 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 492 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 176 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 544.

The newly-recorded dates of death range from Nov. 13-27. The patients include one person in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s, eight in their 90s and one person who was over 100 years of age.

Eight of these deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 30,543 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 277,292 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

