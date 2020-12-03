BUTLER (KDKA) – This is no situation any hospital wants to be in during this pandemic, but because we’re seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital are having to make adjustments.

In a news release Wednesday, Butler Health System says they have now activated phase one of their “Surge Plan.”

Both Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital have reached capacity for their intensive care units. This has them converting Butler Memorial’s Anesthesia Care Unit into a critical care unit which will provide an additional 15 ICU beds.

However, to make even more room for more beds, they’re suspending non-emergency, elective surgeries and procedures that require an inpatient stay.

Outpatient procedures that don’t require hospitalizations will continue.

They’ve also called on nurses from various areas of the organization to be temporarily reassigned to areas with the greatest need.

Both hospitals currently have dozens of COVID-19 patients.

Butler Health System is asking the community to do their part to prevent the spread and to keep healthcare workers safe.

That includes wearing a mask, avoid social gatherings, and stay home if you’re sick.