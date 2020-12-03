Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Rita *Hay*worth

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Rita Hayworth is part of a large group of rabbits known as our celebunnies who came to Animal Friends earlier this year. In fact, Rita is the mother of her own brood of bunnies who she gave birth to shortly after she arrived. She may be shy at first but is still a curious and social rabbit who loves affection. In fact, she will sit in your lap all day if you’ll let her! Now that Rita is an empty nester, she’s searching for a fresh start with her very own family.

To find out more about how to adopt Rita, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Orangie & Princess

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Orangie likes attention. He has been patiently waiting for his forever home for two years.

Orangie was saved on his scheduled euthanasia day at another shelter. He lived in a foster home before coming to Orphans.

Orangie gets along well with other cats and lived with a small dog. He is 3-years-old and looking forward to the best part of his life in a new home.

To find out more about how to adopt Orangie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Princess is a 3-year-old Spaniel-Beagle mix. She was abandoned by her owner at a vet’s office, then lived at a boarding kennel for a year.

Princess is very shy, but once she knows and trusts you, she is very loving and affectionate. She needs a quiet, adult home with a fenced-in yard.

Princess is good with other dogs. Her people will need to make several visits to complete her adoption so she can know them and feel comfortable going home with them.

Check out this sweetheart’s video by clicking the link!

To find out more about how to adopt Princess, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24