PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Moderna is opening its clinical coronavirus vaccine trials to children ages 12-17.

“Vaccine research in children usually takes a little bit longer than vaccine research in adults,” says AHN Pediatric Alliance pediatrician Dr. Joe Aracri. “We want to make sure the kids are safe, that the protocols are done in a very controlled fashion.”

The study will enroll 3,000 adolescents. Half will get two doses of vaccine, one month apart, while the other half will get the placebo.

“Nobody knows which vaccine they’re getting, whether it’s the placebo or the actual vaccine. This way the results are not biases at the end,” says Dr. Aracri. “At the end, when everybody is ‘unblinded’ and you find out, then the parents are then given the option whether they want to continue on and get the vaccine.”

Participants will be assessed with blood antibody tests and monitored for side effects and watched for COVID infections.

“That comes with the risk and benefit of being part of the study,” said Dr. Aracri.

To be in the study, a child must be in good health and of average weight.

Kids may not participate if they’ve been in contact with someone with coronavirus in the past two weeks, traveled outside the U.S., donated blood in the past month, or had a recent vaccine for something else. Pregnancy, smoking, and drug and alcohol abuse would also keep someone from taking part.

“Sometimes it is a little bit harder to recruit,” Dr. Aracri says. “It’s really important that everybody looks at being part of these studies, especially if you meet the inclusion criteria.”

Competitor Pfizer announced its trial for the same age group in October.

“The participants are usually excited to be part of something like this,” says Dr. Aracri.

The trial is not actively recruiting yet, but if you’re interested in participating, you can contact the company directly by email: clinicaltrials@modernatx.com.