Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The term for the Pennsylvania legislature ended on Monday but Pennsylvania Republicans want to go back to the capitol before year’s end.
Thirty-two Republican lawmakers are calling on Governor Tom Wolf to call a special session on the 2020 election.
The group of Republicans calling for the special session are largely made up of the same lawmakers that have been disputing the results of the election.
They are calling for a referendum to have Congress pick Pennsylvania’s electors.
However, it is unlikely that Governor Wolf will honor their request.
You must log in to post a comment.