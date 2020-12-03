CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 10 More Deaths, Including Patient Over 100 Years Of Age
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers were able to improve their record to 11-0 on Wednesday afternoon with a 19-14 victory over Baltimore but their undefeated record comes at a cost.

Steelers’ linebacker Bud Dupree left the game in the fourth quarter and it was reported afterward that he tore his ACL, putting him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Players up and down the Steelers roster took to Twitter to send Dupree their best.

Everyone from Ben Roethlisberger to Cam Heyward sent their support to Dupree.

While the Steelers have not yet confirmed Dupree’s injury, reports indicate that Dupree will likely miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season.

