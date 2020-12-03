By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers were able to improve their record to 11-0 on Wednesday afternoon with a 19-14 victory over Baltimore but their undefeated record comes at a cost.
Steelers’ linebacker Bud Dupree left the game in the fourth quarter and it was reported afterward that he tore his ACL, putting him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.
Players up and down the Steelers roster took to Twitter to send Dupree their best.
Everyone from Ben Roethlisberger to Cam Heyward sent their support to Dupree.
Prayers up @Bud_Dupree 🙏 🙏. Wishes for a speedy & full recovery! — Ben.
— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 3, 2020
I’m hurting for my brother @bud_dupree I know it makes no sense but GOD has a plan for you! Sending nothing but prayers your way! https://t.co/iHGMuESCvD
— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) December 3, 2020
My dawg..🙏🏽🙏🏽 @Bud_Dupree
— Avery Williamson (@AWilliamson54) December 3, 2020
🙏🏽🙏🏽 prayers up big bro @Bud_Dupree
— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) December 3, 2020
Prayers up brudda 🙏🏾🙏🏾 @Bud_Dupree
— Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (@Love_Ola_9) December 3, 2020
Love you bro 🖤 @Bud_Dupree
— Jaylen Samuels (@JaySam1k) December 3, 2020
While the Steelers have not yet confirmed Dupree’s injury, reports indicate that Dupree will likely miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season.
