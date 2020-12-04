Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Charlie Batch is making sure local kids have a happy holiday.
Thursday, Batch teamed up with the Heinz History Center to “stuff the trolley” as part of a partnership with the Batch Foundation’s annual “Batch-A-Toys” drive.
“We’ve been doing this for now for 15 years and we’ve partnered with the Heinz History Center this year to be able to collect unwrapped toys during this holiday time, so we’ve had a lot of great support around,” Batch said.
For those that want to make a contribution but were unable to make it to the Heinz History Center, new and unwrapped toys can still be dropped off at the Heinz History Center through December 21.
