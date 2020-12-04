PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has been named the team’s nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The award was created in 2014 and is presented to a player for “their on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
Congrats to @CamHeyward @Steelers nominee for the 7th annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, this goes to the player who displays sportsmanship AND respect for the game and opponents 👏👏👏
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 4, 2020
One player from every team is nominated for the award.
Last year’s nominee from the Steelers was James Conner, with Adrian Peterson named the award winner.
The full list of nominees, listed by team:
- Arizona Cardinals: S Budda Baker
- Atlanta Falcons: C Alex Mack
- Baltimore Ravens: DE Calais Campbell
- Buffalo Bills: CB Tre’Davious White
- Carolina Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater
- Chicago Bears: LB Khalil Mack
- Cincinnati Bengals: LB Josh Bynes
- Cleveland Browns: RB Nick Chubb
- Dallas Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott
- Denver Broncos: CB Bryce Callahan
- Detroit Lions: C Frank Ragnow
- Green Bay Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers
- Houston Texans: DT Brandon Dunn
- Indianapolis Colts: DE Justin Houston
- Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Josh Allen
- Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes
- Las Vegas Raiders: QB Derek Carr
- Los Angeles Chargers: DE Joey Bosa
- Los Angeles Rams: S John Johnson
- Miami Dolphins: LB Kyle Van Noy
- Minnesota Vikings: TE Kyle Rudolph
- New England Patriots: WR Matthew Slater
- New Orleans Saints: T Ryan Ramczyk
- New York Giants: DB Logan Ryan
- New York Jets: DL Folorunso Fatukasi
- Philadelphia Eagles: C Jason Kelce
- Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Cameron Heyward
- San Francisco 49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk
- Seattle Seahawks: LB K.J. Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Lavonte David
- Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill
- Washington Football Team: WR Terry McLaurin
