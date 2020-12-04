BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – A new testing site opens Friday in Butler County.

This is part of the state’s efforts to expand testing for COVID-19 during this recent surge. Up to 450 people can be tested at this site every day.

Testing is first come, first serve, and at no cost to a patient.

The site is at Michelle Krill Field.

To be tested, you must be at least 3-years-old and you do not have to show symptoms of the virus. Patients are encouraged to bring their ID or insurance card.

According to the state, the turnaround time for results is about 2-7 days.

You are asked to quarantine yourself while you wait for results.

Now, this site in Butler County has faced some delays.

It initially was set to begin earlier this week but according to county leaders, the testing company didn’t have enough staff.

This testing site in Butler County opens at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning and will run through 6:00 p.m.

The site will be here today through Tuesday.