PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Light rain will be possible on Friday with most of the precipitation expected to fall along and south of I-70 this afternoon but we are already seeing what appears on the radar to be snow, but on the surface, it’s being reported as rain in the Franklin area.

While temperatures at reporting sites are remaining above 32 degrees, we can’t rule out some icy spots out there.

Be mindful of road conditions, especially if you leave before sunrise.

Heading into the late morning hours to this afternoon, the best chance for rain will change, moving south to places along the south of I-70.

Places north of Pittsburgh likely won’t see a drop of rain this afternoon.

Rain wraps up around 9:00 this evening with cold air rolling in overnight.

The weekend will remain cool with a spot snow chance here and there, both on Saturday and Sunday.

