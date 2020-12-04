Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area restaurant is suing the Allegheny County Health Department and the Carnegie Police Department after being shut down for alleged coronavirus violations.
Hottie’s Martini and Cigar Bar in Carnegie is accused of not requiring patrons to wear masks and serving alcohol past curfew.
The suit claims the shutdown, ordered by the county Health Department and enforced by the police, has harmed the business.
This is the second suit over shutdowns after The Cracked Egg sued over similar issues.
