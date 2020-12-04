By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All around the globe, people have become fascinated with mysterious monoliths popping up in seemingly random locations.

At first, it was a remote location in Utah, then another in Romania, and another popped up in a California park.

Now, one has appeared right here in Pittsburgh.

A monolith appeared outside of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in the Strip District.

In a video posted to the shop’s Facebook page, they claim it mysteriously appeared in front of the store the other day.

You may be asking yourself – “what is a monolith?”

Well, it’s fairly simple.

A monolith is a single, large stone or piece of metal in the forum of a column.