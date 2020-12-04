CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARMICHALES, Pa. (KDKA) – Several people were forced from their home after a fire started inside an apartment in Greene County.

The fire started at Parkview Knoll housing complex on Ceylon Road.

According to dispatchers, crews were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to battle the flames.

The fire was contained to a single apartment.

However, one person was life-flighted from the scene to be treated for unknown injuries.

Their condition is not known at this time.

