By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARMICHALES, Pa. (KDKA) – Several people were forced from their home after a fire started inside an apartment in Greene County.
The fire started at Parkview Knoll housing complex on Ceylon Road.
According to dispatchers, crews were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to battle the flames.
The fire was contained to a single apartment.
However, one person was life-flighted from the scene to be treated for unknown injuries.
Their condition is not known at this time.
