PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While speaking about a variety of things on Friday, Ben Roethlisberger discussed Steelers fans, how well they travel, and how much the team misses them.

After discussing this week’s previous game against the Ravens, the team’s young receivers, and the upcoming game against Washington, the topic of fans came up.

Roethlisberger mentioned how well Steelers fans travel, saying “We’ve got the best fans in all of sports. In Dallas, it was more than 50% Steelers fans. In Jacksonville, 80-90% Steelers fans. That is what we are used to. We are used to Steelers fans being everywhere.”

He then addressed how it is transitioning to seeing fans on the road to coming back to Heinz Field, where fans are currently not permitted due to Coronavirus restrictions.

“And then when you come home and you are used to the Terrible Towels, you are used to them bringing that energy, that excitement. As a quarterback you play the mental game so you shouldn’t need all of that stuff. You want to keep it within yourself. For me it’s not as big a deal. I love the fans. I love the excitement. But for a defense, when you are on third down and you need that crowd, you need that energy and you don’t have it, it’s crazy weird, it’s different. I can’t imagine being a guy like that who feeds off that energy.” Roethlisberger then spoke about missing the fans and how it would’ve been great for them to be in attendance as the team was compiling an 11-0 undefeated record.