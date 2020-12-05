Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Lander, the actor known for his role as Squiggy on “Lavern & Shirley,” has died at 73.
According to Variety, the actor died of complications of multiple sclerosis.
Lander starred in the sitcom with Michael McKean, who played the role of Lenny. According to Variety, the characters were developed by McKean and Lander while they were students and Carnegie Mellon University.
On his verified Twitter account on Saturday, McKean shared a photo of the two.
Lander is survived by his wife, Kathy Fields Lander, and daughter, Natalie Lander.
