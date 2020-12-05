CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Lander, the actor known for his role as Squiggy on “Lavern & Shirley,” has died at 73.

According to Variety, the actor died of complications of multiple sclerosis.

Lander starred in the sitcom with Michael McKean, who played the role of Lenny. According to Variety, the characters were developed by McKean and Lander while they were students and Carnegie Mellon University.

On his verified Twitter account on Saturday, McKean shared a photo of the two.

Lander is survived by his wife, Kathy Fields Lander, and daughter, Natalie Lander.

