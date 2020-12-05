Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!
Lows today are above normal, starting off in the mid-to-upper 30s.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
You can expect a few light snow showers today, but little to no accumulation is to be expected.
We will only be near 40 degrees for our high, so not much movement from where the morning lows are.
Tomorrow, flurries will be around with colder air, coming in off of the lakes and highs will only be in the mid-30s.
Most of the week looks dry and cooler as we start off with highs in the upper-30s. Then, by Thursday and Friday, we are back in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.