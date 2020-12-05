CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Lows today are above normal, starting off in the mid-to-upper 30s.

You can expect a few light snow showers today, but little to no accumulation is to be expected.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

We will only be near 40 degrees for our high, so not much movement from where the morning lows are.

Tomorrow, flurries will be around with colder air, coming in off of the lakes and highs will only be in the mid-30s.

Most of the week looks dry and cooler as we start off with highs in the upper-30s. Then, by Thursday and Friday, we are back in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

