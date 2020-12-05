Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — North Hills High School temporarily shut down its varsity boys basketball program after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The program will be shut down for two weeks, starting Saturday, Nov. 5.
The North Hills School District says that they have contacted the entire team about the player’s positive test, which the district learned of Saturday morning.
The player started developing symptoms Friday evening after an afternoon practice, according to the district.
The team was supposed to play its first scrimmage of the season Saturday morning, but that has been canceled.
