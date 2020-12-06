Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates pitcher Geoff Hartlieb and his wife Alyse announced they are expecting their first child on Hartlieb’s Instagram page on Sunday evening.
“Thankful to finally be able to share our news!! We couldn’t be more excited, I can’t wait to be a dad come June!!” Harlieb’s post read.
Several of Hartlieb’s teammates, including Mitch Keller, Kevin Newman, and Kevin Kramer all commented on the post, congratulating him on the news.
As Hartlieb said, they are expecting their child to arrive in June.
