By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Keystone Oaks School District alerted staff, students, and families that they will be continuing online learning through Friday, December 11.
The district says the decision comes due to the number of cases that have been reported to the district in the last week and the rising cases in Allegheny County.
“As a District, we know and understand that online learning presents many challenges for students and families,” said William Stropkaj, the district superintendent in a letter. “However, our top priority has always been the health and safety of our students and staff and, at this time, continuing with online learning is the safest option.”
The decision means that all students will continue to have classes via Google Meet.
