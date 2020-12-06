Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — The North Versailles Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles.
Police say that they have received multiple recent reports of vehicles being disturbed when left unlocked, especially in the Green Valley area.
According to police, there is security video indicating that a suspect has been trespassing and going through some unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood.
The police department is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them at 412-823-1111.
