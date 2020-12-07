By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved western lowland gorilla.

The zoo said 48-year-old Toni died Sunday after the zoo’s officials made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her. Toni’s health was declining, the zoo said, and she was recently experiencing mild seizures.

“In early November, a few days before Toni’s regularly scheduled cardiac exam she showed signs of lethargy and was not feeling well. Thanks to our Animal Health team’s expertise, it was discovered and Toni was diagnosed with significant cardiac issues,” the zoo said on Facebook.

The gorilla was born Dec. 28, 1971, at the zoo, and was the last surviving offspring of her mother.

“Toni’s care team says she carried herself with a quiet, confident, and content-disposition and was a beautiful soul. Toni had a presence that only her late mother (Colo) could match. They also recall Toni singing with gusto when food showed up, and it was time to eat and demonstrating her fun personality when she was showing off and running with her keepers,” the zoo said.