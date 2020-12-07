CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Football, Joe Haden, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Haden is questionable to return to Monday’s game against Washington.

The Steelers cornerback left the game in the fourth quarter. He is being evaluated for a concussion, the Steelers say.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments