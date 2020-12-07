Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Haden is questionable to return to Monday’s game against Washington.
#Steelers CB Joe Haden is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return to tonight’s game is questionable.
The Steelers cornerback left the game in the fourth quarter. He is being evaluated for a concussion, the Steelers say.
Unlikely Joe Haden will be back.. being evaluated for a possible concussion @KDKA
