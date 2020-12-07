By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Port Authority operators have died from coronavirus.

The Port Authority announced Monday that it’s grieving the deaths of two employees.

“Today, our hearts are broken. We are mourning the loss of two members of the Port Authority family,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a statement.

“On behalf of Port Authority’s Board and the entire agency, we extend our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones. Their commitment to serve customers was truly emblematic of all of our frontline employees.”

The Port Authority did not identify the two employees, but said they were both operators. The operator who worked out of the East Liberty garage was last at work on Nov. 25, and the operator who worked out of the Collier bus garage was last at work on Nov. 24.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85 posted on Facebook Sunday and Monday about the deaths of two members.

According to the union, Marlon J. Lucas was an East Liberty/Harmar operator for more than two decades. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years and his two children.

The union says Patrick Hazlett was an operator for 8 years out of the Collier Division. He leaves behind his wife and four children. “Our heartfelt sorrow and deepest sympathy goes out to his family,” the union wrote.