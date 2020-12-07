Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) – Sunday was a somber day for some families in Greene County.
The community marked the 58th anniversary of a deadly mine disaster with a virtual memorial.
While 133 miners were able to get out of the Robena Mine explosion, 37 miners were killed in the explosion.
Investigators believe the explosion was due to coal dust and methane gas.
The deadly tragedy brought the creation of the Mine Safety Act. Even so, miners continue to die in the United States every year.
Two dozen died last year.
