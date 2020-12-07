WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — In Washington County, coronavirus infections are soaring.

Daily reported cases are the highest since the pandemic started. There were more than 400 confirmed cases in just the past three days, according to state data.

Brook Howard, the CEO of Washington Health System, previously addressed the growing concern in a Facebook video posted Friday.

“From March to the end of September, we were seeing around two percent positivity rate. In September, it was up to 11 percent. And now in November, it was up to 25 percent,” said Howard.

The issue has not reached a crisis level. But Nick Sherman, a Washington County commissioner, told KDKA that hospitals are running low on space and staff.

“The big issue they’re having is they’re short on staff. They’re short on staff because they’re overworked. We had people furloughed. And in addition to that, we have hospital personnel that is testing positive for COVID as well,” said Sherman.

Within the Washington Health System, 16 percent of total hospitalizations are COVID-19 cases. That means right now, there are about 40 patients each day with the virus.

“I’m getting concerned about what happens when it goes over 50, 60 and 70,” said Sherman.

Health care leaders are working on a contingency plan, which could impact care if the upward trend continues.

“If these cases continue to go up, we might be forced to shut down, limit, or slow down some of the outpatient services we provide, to bring that staff to take care of people at their bedside,” said Howard.

Access to testing remains an issue. Some asymptomatic patients seeking a coronavirus test are being turned away because of the strain on testing supplies, according to Howard

Meanwhile, Washington Health System is launching respiratory clinics around the area for people with symptoms to limit potential spread inside doctors’ offices.

People belonging to the Washington Physician Group, Physician Practices and Residency Practices who are experiencing the common cold, strep, flu or COVID-19 symptoms can take advantage of the clinics.

Those patients are advised to contact their physician’s office for scheduling.