By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are out of work, don’t forget to apply for state assistance.
That’s the reminder issued by the Wolf administration as two federal pandemic unemployment programs approach their expiration date.
If Congress fails to pass an extension, about $500,000 Pennsylvanians could lose their unemployment benefits at the end of the month.
State help is still available — including money for food, and to help pay energy bills.
